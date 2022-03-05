Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

