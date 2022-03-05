Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average of $170.50. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $140.97 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

