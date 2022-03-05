Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 488.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 57.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waters by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

