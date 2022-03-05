Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

ENPH stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

