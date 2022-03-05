SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $446.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

