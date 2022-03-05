Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post $390.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,191 shares of company stock worth $1,166,396. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 94.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.