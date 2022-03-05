SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Engaged Capital Llc Buys 22,561 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
STKL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,922. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
