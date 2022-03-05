SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Engaged Capital Llc Buys 22,561 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

STKL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,922. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

