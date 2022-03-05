SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29. 82,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 797,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $808.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

