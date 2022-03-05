Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $100.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

