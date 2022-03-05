Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

