Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Strategic Education by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $2,552,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.