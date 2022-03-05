Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 103,065 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 679.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

