Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 663.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.