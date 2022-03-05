Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 750.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average is $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

