Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 92,632 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.21% of Q2 worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $116.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.