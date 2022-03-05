Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 18th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EDI opened at $6.97 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

