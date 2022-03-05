StockNews.com Upgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to “Hold”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $151.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

