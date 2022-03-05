StockNews.com Upgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to “Hold”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.
Shares of SRE opened at $151.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
