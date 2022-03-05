StockNews.com Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Buy”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
