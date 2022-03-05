StockNews.com Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Buy”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

