StockNews.com Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Sell

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

