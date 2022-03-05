StockNews.com Downgrades Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Hold

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of APTS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

