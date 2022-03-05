StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

