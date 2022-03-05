StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
CVR Energy stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
