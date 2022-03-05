StockNews.com Downgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Hold

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $535.31 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $346.49 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

