StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.55.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
