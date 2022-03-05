StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

