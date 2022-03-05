StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

