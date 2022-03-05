StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

