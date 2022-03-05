StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
