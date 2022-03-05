StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

