StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

