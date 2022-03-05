StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

