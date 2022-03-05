Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Atara Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,022% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

