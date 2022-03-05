Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 64 at Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a SEK 51 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

