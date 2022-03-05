Stifel Nicolaus Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.54.

NYSE:CF opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

