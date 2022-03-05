Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

