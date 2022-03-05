Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.