Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

SNMSF stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

