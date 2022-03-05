Steven J. Kemps Sells 3,183 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.55. 3,493,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.31 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.