STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.02. 66,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 146,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The stock has a market cap of C$141.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.