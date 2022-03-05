Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

