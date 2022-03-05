Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Financial Survey

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91%

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 1 8 0 2.89 Oshkosh 0 5 11 0 2.69

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $131.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.17 $33.13 million $0.15 100.27 Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.89 $472.70 million $5.90 18.02

Oshkosh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Oshkosh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Stellantis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles and supplies parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles, simulators, and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units, and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

