StealthGas (GASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 185,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,417. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

