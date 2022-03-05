State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,554 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 10.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.53% of State Street worth $179,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

STT traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,629. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

