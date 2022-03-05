State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,765 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

