State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,142 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

