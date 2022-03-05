State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average is $277.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

