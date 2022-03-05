State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,813 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.76 and a 200 day moving average of $579.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

