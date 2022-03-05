State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.