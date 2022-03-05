State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $200.89 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

