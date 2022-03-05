StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.22. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.
StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)
