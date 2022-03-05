Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

