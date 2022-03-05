SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.42. 113,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
